JAKARTA, April 29 Indonesia's PT Medco Energi Internasional Tbk said its unit has signed an amended agreement which allows it to operate the Karim oil fields in Oman for an additional 25 years.

The agreement was originally signed by Medco and its partners with Petroleum Development of Oman in 2006 for a period of 10 years, Medco said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

Medco holds a 51 percent effective participating interest in the fields, with the remainder held by Kuwait Energy Company, two local partners and Oman Oil Company Exploration & Production. (Reporting by Wilda Asmarini; Writing by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)