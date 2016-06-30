JAKARTA, June 30 An Indonesian group consisting
of Arifin Panigoro and Agus Projosasmito has agreed to buy 82.2
percent of Newmont Nusa Tenggara (NNT), which operates
Indonesia's second-biggest copper and gold mine, for $2.6
billion.
Indonesian oil and gas firm PT Medco Energi Tbk,
which was founded by Panigoro, and Projosasmito's AP Investment
will control PT Amman Mineral Internasional, Medco said in a
statement on Thursday.
Amman Mineral Internasional had bought 56 percent of NNT
from a joint venture between U.S. miner Newmont Mining Corp
and Japan's Sumitomo Corp, according to an
earlier statement.
Medco's statement did not disclose who it bought the
remaining stake from.
PT Multi Daerah Bersaing, which is owned by Indonesia's PT
Bumi Resources Minerals Tbk and local governments,
holds 24 percent of NNT. PT Pukuafu Indah holds 17.8 percent and
PT Indonesia Masbaga Investama owns 2.2 percent.
