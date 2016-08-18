BRIEF-Midcoast Energy says Enbridge Energy to buy all of co's outstanding units
* Midcoast Energy Partners L.P. declares distribution for fourth quarter 2016; announces agreement for affiliate to acquire all publicly held common units
JAKARTA Aug 18 Indonesia's government has approved an Indonesian investor group's bid to buy control of Newmont Nusa Tenggara (NNT), which operates the country's second-biggest copper and gold mine, a senior official said on Thursday.
"It has been approved. All the documents have met the requirements," Bambang Gatot Ariyono, the director-general of coal and minerals in the Energy Ministry, told reporters.
A consortium consisting of oil and gas tycoon Arifin Panigoro and banker Agus Projosasmito announced in late June that it will spend $2.6 billion to buy 82.2 percent of NNT.
The Indonesian group, under Amman Mineral Internasional, is buying 56 percent of NNT from U.S. miner Newmont Mining Corp and Japan's Sumitomo Corp and its partners. It will buy the remaining 26.2 percent from local companies. (Reporting by Wilda Asmarini; Writing by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Para announces it has entered into a memorandum of understanding with the Miscon Group to earn up to 75% of the finaris mine and Lomas de Casma processing plant in Peru