* Lawmakers fear merged company would dominate
* Express Scripts confident of approval, working with FTC
WASHINGTON, Sept 9 Three lawmakers asked U.S.
antitrust enforcers to give Express Scripts' (ESRX.O) plan to
buy rival Medco Health Solutions MHS.N "close scrutiny"
because it would create a company twice as large as its nearest
competitor.
Representatives Henry Waxman, Frank Pallone and Diana
DeGette, all Democrats, asked the Federal Trade Commission on
Friday to take a hard look at the deal, saying they were
concerned that the merged company would dominate the pharmacy
benefits manager business.
Pharmacy benefit managers, or PBMs, oversee drug benefit
programs for health insurers and employers.
Medco agreed to the cash and stock deal in July, worth
about $26.6 billion based on Friday afternoon trading.
The lawmakers also expressed concern about the merged
company's dominance of the market for expensive specialty
drugs, such as those used to treat Crohn's Disease, hepatitis
C, infertility and many cancers.
"The market for prescription drugs, which involves often
opaque interactions between insurance companies, pharmaceutical
manufacturers, pharmacies, and PBMs, is complex and rapidly
changing, and the impacts of this merger could be significant,"
the lawmakers wrote in the letter to FTC Chairman Jon
Leibowitz.
"We are therefore asking that you carefully examine the
impacts on healthcare cost and access as a result of the
proposed Express Scripts-Medco merger," they said.
The deal would combine two of the three largest U.S. drug
benefit managers and create an industry leader that holds about
one-third of the market, leading some investors to remain
skeptical that U.S. antitrust regulators will approve it.
A spokesman for Express Scripts said that the company
remained confident that the deal would be approved and would
close in the first half of 2012. "We have been and we continue
to work collaboratively with the FTC staff," said spokesman
Brian Henry.
The FTC has already asked for additional information on the
deal. [ID:nN1E7811PG]
The lawmakers said Medco was losing large contracts with
Blue Cross Blue Shield and United Health Care next year, which
could resolve some concerns.
Share prices of Express Scripts were down 5 percent on
Friday afternoon to $43.53 while Medco was down 4.3 percent at
$51.13, underperforming the broader market where the S&P 500
index was down 3 percent.
(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)