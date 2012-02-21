* Q4 EPS ex-items $1.25 vs $1.17 Wall Street view

* Remains confident Express Scripts deal closing H1 2012

* Medco positive on 2012 sales season

* Medco shares down 0.5 percent; Express Scripts off 0.2 percent (Adds analyst and CEO comments, share activity)

By Lewis Krauskopf

Feb 21 Medco Health Solutions Inc, which has agreed to a takeover bid by rival Express Scripts Inc , posted a higher-than-expected quarterly profit as the pharmacy benefit manager increased dispensing of more profitable generic drugs.

Medco remains confident the $29 billion merger will close in the first half of the year, the company said in conjunction with the release of its financial results on Tuesday.

In the meantime, Medco said it had won $1 billion in new business for 2012 during the quarter despite the uncertainty of the merger. The new business comes after the company lost several important accounts last year, leading to questions from Wall Street about the health of its business should the Express Scripts deal fall through.

"You get a little more confidence now that they can get back to winning new business and get some of the momentum that they had up until about a year ago," Gabelli & Co analyst Jeff Jonas said.

Medco shares were off 0.5 percent at $63.70 in morning trading, while Express Scripts fell 0.2 percent to $52.06.

Pharmacy benefit managers, or PBMs, administer drug benefits for employers and health plans, and run extensive mail-order pharmacies, serving millions of Americans.

The deal, which will create easily the largest PBM in the country, is under review by antitrust regulators. Medco and Express Scripts said earlier this month that they had complied with the U.S. Federal Trade Commission's request for more information about the merger.

The Food Marketing Institute, which represents the biggest grocery chains, has objected to the merger, saying the combined company would be able to cut payments to supermarket pharmacies that already operate on very tight margins. Community pharmacies and some consumer groups have also complained about the deal.

Medco and Express Scripts maintain that a combined company with more clout will benefit consumers by driving down prescription costs, a position Medco Chief Executive Officer David Snow reiterated on Tuesday.

MORE GENERICS

Medco's fourth-quarter net income rose to $424.4 million, or $1.08 per share, from $378.5 million, or 88 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding merger costs and other items, earnings of $1.25 a share topped the analysts' average estimate by 8 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose 12 percent to nearly $19 billion.

PBMs profit particularly from low-cost generic medicines. Medco's rate of dispensing generic drugs increased 2.5 percentage points to a record 74.7 percent. Its generic rate for mail-order drugs rose 3.2 percentage points to 66.1 percent.

Medco's total volume of prescriptions rose 7.7 percent to 263.1 million, with mail-order volume up 9 percent.

"The outperformance in the quarter was driven by better script volumes and increases to both mail and generic penetration," BMO Capital Markets analyst Dave Shove said in a research note.

Snow told analysts on a conference call that Medco was having a strong selling season. The company has won $2.6 billion in new business for this year, up from $1.6 billion it had sealed as of a few months ago.

"We're getting great reception right now despite the fact we're in the middle of a merger," Snow said.

Despite the wins, Medco still has lost more overall business for 2012 than it has gained and is set to lose its biggest account, insurer UnitedHealth Group Inc, starting next year. UnitedHealth is investing in its PBM business and stands to be a major competitor to Medco. (Reporting By Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Derek Caney, Dave Zimmerman and Lisa Von Ahn)