UPDATE 1-Yemen's wheat stocks will run out at end of March - UN
GENEVA, Feb 10 Yemen's estimated supplies of wheat will run out at the end of March, the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization said on Friday in a report.
JAKARTA, Sept 6 Indonesian oil producer Medco Energy said on Tuesday it is resuming its operations in Libya by the end of this week as the security situation has improved.
Medco expects to produce 50-60,000 barrels per day oil from the country by 2014, but halted work in February as violence spread in the region. Rebels swept into Tripoli last month and many countries have recognised Libya's National Transitional Council as the country's legitimate authority.
"Medco has confidence and its partners' assurances to continue the project, both from the Libya Investment Authority and the National Transition Council," said Medco spokewoman Ciska Alimin.
Indonesia's state-owned oil and gas company Pertamina is also looking into resuming work on its Libya blocks as soon as possible, said Muhammad Husen, Pertamina's upstream operations director.
"We are still waiting until the situation is more conducive to operate...We hope that our agreed deal will remain as we want to continue our presence there," Husen told Reuters.
Pertamina, which runs two blocks through a partnership with Libya's NOC state energy firm, also halted its operations and pulled out staff in February. Libya is now counting on restoring oil output to revive its economy. (Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)
Feb 10 U.S. energy companies added oil rigs for a 14th week in the last 15, extending a nine-month recovery as drillers take advantage of crude prices that have held mostly over $50 a barrel since OPEC agreed to cut supplies in late November. Drillers added eight oil rigs in the week to Feb. 10, bringing the total count up to 591, the most since October 2015, energy services firm Baker Hughes Inc said on Friday. During the same week a year ago, there we