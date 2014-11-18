BRIEF-Stemline Therapeutics Q4 loss per share $0.56
* Stemline therapeutics reports fourth quarter 2016 financial results
Nov 18 Medcomtech SA :
* Signs joint ownership and patent license agreement with scientific institutions over use of silicon particles in cancer treatment
* Sees to complete pre-clinical trials during 2016
* Says preclinical animal study showed good results Source text: bit.ly/1xAdqWb
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Stemline therapeutics reports fourth quarter 2016 financial results
* Cannimed therapeutics inc. Reports financial results for q1 2017
WASHINGTON, March 16 President Donald Trump's first budget outline, calling for a security-heavy realignment of federal spending, drew resistance on Thursday from his fellow Republicans in the U.S. Congress as many balked at proposed deep cuts to diplomatic and foreign aid programs.