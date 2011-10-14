Oct 14 Medgenics Inc MEDGL.L said on Friday
it is in active discussions with Baxter International Inc
(BAX.N) regarding a possible further collaboration on a medical
device.
Medgenics and Baxter had an agreement, which expired on
Sept. 30, 2011, for the joint development of the Factor VIII
Biopump, a proprietary tissue-based platform technology that
delivers therapeutic proteins using the patient's own skin
biopsy.
The pump would be used to treat a range of chronic diseases
including anemia, hepatitis C and hemophilia, Medgenics said.
No further information was provided and Baxter was not
immediately available to comment.
(Reporting by Debra Sherman, editing by Dave Zimmerman)