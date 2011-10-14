Oct 14 Medgenics Inc MEDGL.L said on Friday it is in active discussions with Baxter International Inc (BAX.N) regarding a possible further collaboration on a medical device.

Medgenics and Baxter had an agreement, which expired on Sept. 30, 2011, for the joint development of the Factor VIII Biopump, a proprietary tissue-based platform technology that delivers therapeutic proteins using the patient's own skin biopsy.

The pump would be used to treat a range of chronic diseases including anemia, hepatitis C and hemophilia, Medgenics said.

No further information was provided and Baxter was not immediately available to comment.

