NEW YORK, Aug. 18 (Reuters) -The red-haired bully from the
movie "A Christmas Story" is preparing for a courtroom slugfest
with Warner Bros Entertainment Inc.
Actor Zack Ward, who played Scut Farkus in the 1983 film,
has sued Warner Bros for using his image in toy action figures
without his permission.
The suit, filed on Tuesday in California federal court,
charges that the studio had no right to license Ward's likeness
for use in consumer merchandise. Ward wasn't consulted and
didn't authorize the production of the Scut Farkus figurine,
the complaint said.
Ward's case is the latest in a spate of actions by actors
seeking to recover merchandise profits related to classic film
and television works. As recently as five years ago, such suits
were rare because actors had little way of knowing if and when
their images were being used by studios. That has changed,
thanks to the Internet, as well as a steep increase in
merchandising by studios, making the products more generally
visible. In April, four members of the 1970s show "Happy Days"
sued CBS Studios Inc and Paramount Pictures, alleging they were
owed royalties. David Cassidy also claims that he is owed a
hefty sum in merchandise sales related to the 1970s television
show "The Partridge Family."
"Actors are looking and saying wait, they're making a lot
of money on merchandise," said lawyer Jon Pfeiffer of Pfeiffer
Thigpen FitzGibbon & Ziontz, who is representing the "Happy
Days" actors. "They start talking to other actors, and
realizing they haven't been paid."
Ward entered into a contract to play Scut Farkus in the
film in 1983. Initially, his part was minor, but the director
decided to give Ward the lead bully's lines due to his height,
according to Ward's lawyer Randall Newman.
Although Farkus changed roles, he kept his original
contract which did not include a standard provision that would
give the production company the right to use the actor's image
in merchandise related to the film. Ward is the only major
character from the film who retained the rights to license his
likeness, the suit said.
Warner Bros spokesman Paul McGuire said the company had not
yet received a copy of the lawsuit and declined to comment.
The suit said Warner Bros responded to the allegations in a
letter stating, "Although the hat, sweater, jacket and boots
are similar to those worn by Mr. Ward in the Picture, the face
of the character is not Mr. Ward's face," according to the
complaint.
"It's got red hair and slanty eyes, which is what Zack
has," Newman said. He said Ward made a few thousand dollars off
the film in 1983 while the company is now "making millions of
dollars off him."
The suit seeks to recover profits from the figurine sales
and punitive damages. Ward is also pursuing a related lawsuit
against the National Entertainment Collectibles Association
over the use of his image in board games related to the movie.
While Newman could not estimate sales of the merchandise, both
the figurines and board games are available on sites like
Amazon.com.
FROM T-SHIRTS TO SLOT MACHINES
Newman said Ward's claims are rare, given that actor
contracts today are more sophisticated and likely to include
merchandise provisions. "I'm not sure you'd ever see this
happen again unless it relates back to a really old movie,"
Newman said.
Other actors have filed similar claims, seeking royalties
for products ranging from T-shirts to casino slot machines. The
actions against CBS and Paramount were brought by actors behind
secondary characters (Anson Williams, who played Potsie; Marion
Ross, who played Mrs. Cunningham; Don Most, who played Ralph
Malph; and Erin Moran, who played Joanie) on "Happy Days." They
are seeking between $1.5 and $2 million dollars apiece,
according to Pfeiffer.
A lawyer for David Cassidy, meanwhile, has sent a formal
request to Sony Corp for an accounting and payment of any
amounts owed under his contract.
Pfeiffer said it's easier for actors from older shows and
movies to stake a claim to merchandising revenues. While the
percentage of the actor's cut has remained steady in acting
contracts through the years, ranging from 2.5 to five percent,
"what has changed is how tightly they're written," Pfeiffer
said.
The "Happy Days" contracts, for example, contained broad
language, giving the actors a right to royalties whenever the
studio uses their name, voice or likeness "in connection with"
the sale of merchandise, Pfeiffer said. Contracts drafted today
would require the image to be on the merchandise, he said.
Zack Ward's case is Ward v. Warner Bros Entertainment Inc
et al, U.S. District Court, Central District of California, No.
11-6749.
For Ward: Randall Newman.
For Warner Bros: Not immediately available.
The "Happy Days" actors' suit is Williams et al v. CBS
Studios Inc et al, Los Angeles Superior Court, No. BC459841.
For Williams et al: Jon Pfeiffer of Pfeiffer Thigpen
Fitzgibbon & Ziontz.
For CBS Studios et al: Andrew White of Kelley Drye &
Warren.
(Reporting by Terry Baynes)