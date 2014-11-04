BRIEF-Suzhou TFC Optical Communication proposes FY 2016 dividend payment
March 20 Suzhou TFC Optical Communication Co., Ltd.:
- Source link: (bit.ly/1wt010i)
* Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
March 20 Suzhou TFC Optical Communication Co., Ltd.:
* Vodafone exec says deal consistent with India telecoms M&A rules
March 20 Skyworth Digital Co Ltd: * Says it will pay 1.1 yuan per 10 shares as 2016 dividend Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/zSsVgI Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)