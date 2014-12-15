DUBAI Dec 15 Saudi billionaire Alwaleed bin Talal said on Monday a new Arabic television news channel, Alarab, would start broadcasting on Feb 1, 2015, a move that will deepen the prince's involvement in an increasingly crowded Middle East media sector.

The satellite channel, based in Bahrain, will compete with outlets such as Doha-based Al Jazeera, Saudi-owned al-Arabiya, based in Dubai, Sky News Arabia, which broadcasts from Abu Dhabi, and al-Mayadeen which airs from Lebanon.

The prince, a nephew of Saudi Arabia's King Abdullah, said in a statement that Alarab TV would cover politics, business, social affairs, travel, sports and culture in a way that sets it aside from the competition.

Speaking in 2012 in the wake of the Arab Spring revolts against autocratic rule in some Arab countries, the prince told CNN the planned channel was an attempt to fill "an opening for a more pragmatic and logical channel that really takes the centre's point of view".

Alarab's business news will be delivered in cooperation with Bloomberg, he said. Fahad AlSukait, head of the prince's Bahrain-based Rotana Media Group, will be chief executive and Jamal Khashoggi the general manager

Alwaleed's Kingdom Holding investment firm has minority stakes in some of the world's top companies.

Aside from being one of the largest shareholders in Citigroup, it owns stakes in Rupert Murdoch's News Corp and microblogging site Twitter. (Reporting by Sami Aboudi, editing by William Maclean)