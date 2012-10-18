LONDON Oct 18 The BBC said on Thursday its broadcasts were being disrupted in the Middle East and Europe. It did not say who was interfering with the signal.

"The BBC, together with a number of other broadcasters, is experiencing deliberate, intermittent interference to its transmissions to audiences in Europe and the Middle East," it said in a statement.

"Deliberate interference such as the jamming of transmissions is a blatant violation of international regulations concerning the use of satellites and we strongly condemn any practice designed to disrupt audiences' free access to news and information," the BBC said.

A spokeswoman for the BBC declined to say who could be responsible for the disruption.

Services suffering disruption included the BBC World News and BBC Arabic television channels and BBC World Service radio services in English and Arabic, the statement said.