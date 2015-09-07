* Proposals part of BBC plans for next decade
By Michael Holden
LONDON, Sept 7 The BBC plans to launch
short-wave radio broadcasts to North Korea for the first time
and start new TV or digital services in Russia to address
"democratic deficits", the world's biggest public service
broadcaster said on Monday.
It also proposed a new radio news service for Ethiopia and
Eritrea.
As part of its proposals for the next decade, the British
broadcaster, which is under mounting political pressure to
justify its size in a digital age, and facing severe cuts to its
budget, said it planned significant investment in its World
Service operation.
"This is a service we want to strengthen and expand," said
Tony Hall, the BBC's Director General.
"My own strong view is that this is one area where this
country's voice could be much stronger - especially in the
Middle East, India and Russia and the states that used to make
up the Soviet Union."
The broadcaster, which wants to reach 500 million people
globally through its news operation, said it would beam the
World Service, which has had its funding reduced since 2010, to
areas "where there is a democratic deficit in impartial news".
As part of these plans, the BBC would aim to expand its
digital presence in Russia, either via YouTube or its Russian
equivalent RuTube, and would look at the feasibility of a
Russian satellite TV channel.
It also plans a daily news service for North Korea, whose
citizens are largely cut off from news of the world outside,
having no access to the internet and being unable to make calls
outside their country.
Currently the U.S.-funded Voice of America (VOA) and Radio
Free Asia (RFA) both make short-wave broadcasts in Korean to the
communist state, where those who listen to unauthorised foreign
broadcasts can face severe punishment.
But unlike South Korea and the United States, Britain is not
seen by Pyongyang as an enemy state, and the BBC plans might not
evoke as harsh a reaction.
The 93-year-old BBC is facing the prospect of one
of its biggest overhauls on the back of criticism from some
ministers and rivals that it stifles commercial competition and
fails to provide balanced political coverage.
In July, the government said it would look at whether the
BBC should be cut back and whether its current funding
structure, with its major source of income coming from
households paying a 145.50-pound ($222) licence fee, needed
reform.
Hall said some services would "inevitably" be shut and that
the BBC would allow rivals access to some of its material and
platforms.
