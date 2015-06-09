AMSTERDAM, June 9 Blendle, the Dutch digital newsstand, said on Tuesday it had begun offering most major German newspapers and magazines on its platform, in its first national market launch outside the Netherlands.

Blendle, founded in 2013, offers readers a way to buy individual articles from an array of sources with a single sign-up.

On Tuesday, the company said more than 30 publications including Bild, Die Welt, Der Spiegel and Sueddeutsche Zeitung were included in the German launch.

Blendle, based in Utrecht, received a $3.8 million investment from the New York Times and German publisher Axel Springer in 2014 to expand internationally.

Its international offerings include the Wall Street Journal, the Economist and the Washington Post. (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Mark Potter)