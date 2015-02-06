(Adds background, quotes)
NEW YORK Feb 6 NBC launched an internal probe
on Friday into top-rated "Nightly News" anchor Brian Williams'
debunked claim that he was aboard a helicopter that was downed
by a rocked-propelled grenade (RPG) during the U.S. invasion of
Iraq in 2003.
In an internal memo, NBC News President Deborah Turness told
staffers that a team would gather the facts about the incident
in which Williams falsely said he was in a U.S. Army helicopter
that was hit and forced down by an RPG.
"This has been a difficult few days for all of us at NBC
News," she said. "As you would expect, we have a team dedicated
to gathering the facts to help us make sense of all that has
transpired."
Williams apologized on TV on Wednesday for "making a
mistake" after veterans complained about the claim he made
during a broadcast last week, saying it was not true.
The probe by the network's investigative unit is being
headed by Richard Esposito, who was formerly the editor of Daily
News newspaper of New York, according to media reports.
The apology by Williams did little to quell the uproar and
cast in doubt whether he would be able to continue in his role
at NBC, a unit of Comcast Corp. The anchor was widely
mocked on social media for saying he "misremembered" the
incident.
"We're working on what the best next steps are," Turness
added in the memo.
(Reporting by Patricia Reaney; Editing by Eric Kelsey and
Christian Plumb)