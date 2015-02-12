WASHINGTON Feb 11 Acknowledging it was "an
enormously difficult story" to report, "NBC Nightly News" aired
a segment on its broadcast on Wednesday about the six-month
suspension of its anchor Brian Williams and pledged to make
itself worthy of viewers' trust.
Lester Holt, who is filling in for Williams, opened the
report by saying: "And now to the story many of you are talking
about tonight and one that for us not only hits close to home
but in our home."
NBC on Tuesday suspended Williams without pay after he
acknowledged last week that a story he told about coming under
fire on a helicopter during the Iraq war was not true.
The suspension of Williams, 55, a star anchor who has led
the top-rated "Nightly News" since 2004, came after he
voluntarily took himself off the air on Saturday and five days
after NBC News launched an inquiry into his story of the event.
Williams' suspension and sudden downfall cast a pall over
the Comcast Corp-owned network and its reputation as
one of the most authoritative sources for news in the United
States.
Holt quoted from statements announcing the suspension by NBC
News President Deborah Turness and NBC Universal Chief Executive
Officer Steve Burke, in which they described Williams' actions
as "wrong and completely inappropriate," and which jeopardized
"the trust millions of Americans place in NBC News."
Holt then added: "Now if I may on a personal note say it is
an enormously difficult story to report.
"Brian is a member of our family, but so are you, our
viewers and we will work every night to be worthy of your
trust."
(Reporting by Peter Cooney; Editing by Sandra Maler)