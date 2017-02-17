-- China has started investing an initial 360 billion yuan ($52.44 billion) in pension insurance funds from seven provinces and cities, including Beijing and Shanghai, in financial markets, widening a scope until then restricted to lower-yielding bank deposits and treasuries, the state-owned Securities Daily reported on Friday, citing the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security.

-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy ($1 = 6.8654 Chinese yuan)