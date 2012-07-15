* New 'Hobbit' movie comes with character not found in book
* Surprise guest Elijah Wood calls film footage 'beautiful'
By Piya Sinha-Roy
SAN DIEGO, July 14 Director Peter Jackson took
loyal fans at Comic-Con on a journey back to Middle Earth on
Saturday with footage of his upcoming film fantasy "The Hobbit,"
calling the new epic "made by fans, for fans."
Many die-hard loyalists from Jackson's "Lord of the Rings"
series waited overnight at the giant pop culture showcase in San
Diego to attend a panel where Jackson was joined by actors Ian
McKellen, Martin Freeman, Richard Armitage, script writer
Philippa Boyens and surprise guest Elijah Wood.
The panel opened with a 15-minute behind-the-scenes video
featuring interviews with the cast and crew as well as footage
from scenes featuring explosions and fights, which the audience
welcomed with deafening screams.
McKellen, who plays wizard Gandalf, earned a standing
ovation as he came on stage for the panel.
Another 12-minute clip showed scenes from the film,
including how hobbit Bilbo Baggins joined 13 dwarves on a quest
to rescue a lost dwarf kingdom from the clutches of evil dragon
Smaug, played by Benedict Cumberbatch, and Bilbo's life-changing
meeting with Serkis' Gollum, whose "precious" ring was the
subject of the "Rings" trilogy.
"Rings" characters Galadriel (Cate Blanchett) and Legolas
(Orlando Bloom) also return, and the clips introduced a new
female character, Tauriel played by Evangeline Lilly, who was
not part of the books, but Boyens assured fans she stayed true
to Tolkien's characters.
Wood, who shot to fame as Frodo Baggins in the "Rings"
trilogy had yet to see any footage of the film and joined the
audience in their enthusiasm. Th e trilogy - "The Fellowship of
the Ring," "The Two Towers" and "Return of the King" - earned
$2.9 billion at the worldwide box office and won 17 Academy
awards.
"I was blown away, extraordinary, the footage was incredible
but it has these emotional moments, and that's at the heart of
what Peter does," said Wood. "It's beautiful. I was made to feel
emotional watching that footage."
FIRST OF TWO-PART PREQUEL
British actor Freeman, who plays the reluctant hobbit hero
Bilbo Baggins, said the director and old "Rings" cast welcomed
him warmly to the new film, relieving any worries he may have
had about playing such a well-known literary character.
"I honestly didn't feel a huge amount of pressure," said
Freeman. "I had to find my way into it. I didn't just fall into
the character of Bilbo. Peter and I had to develop that together
... but I wasn't intimidated."
Serkis, who returned to play Gollum in "The Hobbit," was
also brought on as a second-unit director for the film, an
experience which he said was "a dream to behold."
"It was a remarkable and extraordinary experience - one for
working with Martin, it was great to work opposite him, and then
I began a process of jumping into the director's chair. ... It
was a huge film education for me, enabled by the greatest mentor
possible. Peter's been an immense part of my life for the last
12 years," Serkis said.
"The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey" is the first of a
two-part prequel adapted by director Jackson from J.R.R.
Tolkien's "The Hobbit," the prelude to his epic fantasy trilogy
"Lord Of The Rings." The film is due in theaters on December 14.
The story begins with hobbit Bilbo Baggins, who embarks on a
quest through the treacherous Middle Earth, forming
relationships with characters like Gandalf, warrior Thorin
Oakenshield (Armitage) and Gollum.
Veteran actor McKellen, who also played Gandalf in the "Lord
of the Rings" trilogy, told reporters ahead of the panel that he
was happy to reprise his character.
"It was lovely to be back in New Zealand with the people who
make the films, many of whom were on Lord of The Rings 13 years
ago, so it's been a little bit like going home," McKellen said.
