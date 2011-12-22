PARIS Dec 21 Sixty-six journalists were
killed worldwide in 2011, many of them covering Arab
revolutions, gang crime in Mexico or political turmoil in
Pakistan, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) said on Thursday.
Ten journalists were killed in Pakistan, most of them
murdered, making it the most dangerous country for news coverage
for the second year running.
With pro-democracy demonstrations prompting violent
reprisals from Arab governments, the number of reporters killed
in the Middle East doubled to 20 this year.
A similar number were killed in Latin America, where
criminal violence was rife, the Paris-based RSF said in a
statement.
Some 1,044 journalists were arrested this year - nearly
double the 2010 figure - due largely to the Arab Spring, as well
as street protests in countries including Greece, Belarus,
Uganda, Chile and the United States.
"From Cairo's Tahrir Square to Khuzdar in southwestern
Pakistan, from Mogadishu to the cities of the Philippines, the
risks of working as a journalist at times of political
instability were highlighted more than ever in 2011," RSF said.
China, Iran and Eritrea remained the biggest prisons for the
media, it said, without specifying how many journalists were in
jail there.
The 10 locations that RSF considered the most dangerous for
journalists included Abidjan, the business capital of Ivory
Coast, where at least two reporters were killed in electoral
violence, and Cairo's Tahrir Square, where journalists were
systematically attacked by supporters of Egyptian president
Hosni Mubarak before he stepped down in February.
The Arab Spring flashpoints of Deraa, Homs and Damascus in
Syria, Change Square in the Yemeni capital Sanaa, and the Libyan
rebel stronghold of Misrata were also on the list.
Last year 57 journalists were killed for their work the
world over. The worst year of the past decade for journalists
was 2007, when war in Iraq pushed the global toll up to 87.
