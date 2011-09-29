By Sabrina Ford
NEW YORK, Sept 29 Warner Bros. on Thursday will
unveil a Web show from "Charlie's Angels" director McG that
seeks to create a new genre the studio calls a "social series"
by taking pictures, music and information from a viewer's
Facebook page and putting it in the video.
The series, "Aim High," marks one more way in which
Hollywood's studios are trying to engage younger audiences on
social media websites that have become competition for films,
TV shows and other forms of entertainment.
"Aim High," which will debut on October 18 and run for six
episodes, stars Jackson Rathbone of "Twilight" fame as a high
school student turned government operative named Nick Green who
goes on weekly, top-secret adventures.
While Green's tale will feature action -- McG's other film
directing credits include "Terminator Salvation" and he was
executive producer on TV's "Nikita" -- and Rathbone is a key
draw, the real star is not the actor. It is you.
"The show becomes personal," McG told Reuters. "Music that
the characters are listening to comes from your playlist,
pictures on the walls, TV screens and picture frames inside the
show are from your profile."
"Aim High," which will play at
www.facebook.com/aimhighseries, uses computer programs to
access a user's profile from which to draw material.
For instance, as Nick performs his spy duties in his high
school's hallway, he may pass a poster for a class president
candidate and the picture on it is you. Or, the end credits
might have photos of your friends when listing Nick's spy
accomplices.
McG raves about the show's writing and acting -- "for the
first time you have quality of storytelling, production value
and talent that go into it at a network or cable television
show or arguably a movie" -- but calls this new interactive
technology "the breakthrough component."
"You're detached when you watch a show on FOX or NBC or
when you go to the movies," says McG. "This experience is more
intimate."
Thomas Gewecke, president of Warner Bros. Digital
Distribution, said that what separates "Aim High" from other
Web series is the Facebook component.
"You're tapping into why Facebook is so popular, which is
the experience of creating your own personal profile."
Warner Bros expects the series to do well among women
between the ages of 14 and 34, due in no small part to
Rathbone's popularity stemming from the "Twilight" romances.
The company's President of Home Entertainment, Kevin
Tsujihara said they are already looking forward to creating
more social and interactive original web content. "We're
working with McG to explore other ways to make this even better
for future digital productions," he said.
(Editing by Bob Tourtellotte)