BRIEF-Edenbrook Capital reports 5 pct stake in Brightcove
* Edenbrook Capital LLC reports 5.0 percent stake in brightcove inc as of June 16 - SEC filing
** A French admministrative court has ordered tax authorities to pay back to media giant Vivendi 315 million euros ($342 million), BFM Business reports on Friday.
** Vivendi not immediately available for a comment.
** The French finance ministry has already repaid the money to Vivendi, the report says.
** The dispute related to the abolition of a tax niche.
Source link: here#xtor=CS2-30
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
* Plantronics Inc - in June, co took additional actions in its efforts to continue cost management and improve profitability - sec filing
DOHA, June 19 Qatar will not negotiate with Arab states that have cut economic and travel ties with it unless they reverse their measures, its foreign minister said, ruling out discussions over Qatar's internal affairs including Al Jazeera TV.