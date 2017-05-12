** A French admministrative court has ordered tax authorities to pay back to media giant Vivendi 315 million euros ($342 million), BFM Business reports on Friday.

** Vivendi not immediately available for a comment.

** The French finance ministry has already repaid the money to Vivendi, the report says.

** The dispute related to the abolition of a tax niche.

($1 = 0.9209 euros)