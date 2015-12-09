Dec 8 U.S. regional TV broadcaster Media General
Inc rejected an increased takeover bid from Nexstar
Broadcasting Inc, according to a source familiar with
the matter.
Nexstar privately made an increased cash-and-stock offer
last week of about $16.30 per Media General share based on
Tuesday's close, the source said on Tuesday.
Media General rejected the bid and made a counter proposal
of about $18.60 a share, the source added.
Media General, which itself is in a process to buy
diversified media company Meredith Corp, had also
rejected Nexstar's previous cash-and-stock offer of $14.50 a
share.
A deal between the two would create the second-biggest local
TV station operator in the United States.
Media General, Nexstar and Meredith could not be immediately
reached for comment outside U.S. regular business hours.
(Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru and Liana Baker in
New York; Editing by Peter Cooney)