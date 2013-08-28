SAN FRANCISCO Aug 27 MelbourneIT, an
Australian Internet service provider that sells and manages
domain names including Twitter.com and NYTimes, said on Tuesday
the credentials of a reseller had been used improperly to change
domain settings and hack into sites including the NYTimes.com.
Officials at The New York Times identified MelbourneIT as
its domain name registrar and the primary victim of hacking by
supporters of the Syrian government and warned its employees to
stop sending sensitive e-mails from their corporate accounts.
MelbourneIT spokesman Tony Smith said the company restored
the correct domain name settings, changed the password on the
compromised account, and locked the records to prevent further
alterations.