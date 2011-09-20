DUBAI, Sept 20 The head of Arab TV channel Al
Jazeera said on Tuesday he was leaving the network, but gave no
reason for his departure at a time when the station's coverage
has played an important role in unprecedented protest movements
rocking the Arab world.
"I have decided to move on," the network's director-general
Waddah Khanfar said in a resignation note emailed to Al Jazeera
staff and also publicised on social media site Twitter.
"For some time I have been discussing my desire to step down
with the chairman of the board. He has kindly expressed
understanding and has accepted my decision."
Since it was launched in 1996, Al Jazeera has become the
highest-profile satellite news broadcaster in the Middle East.
It has frequently had difficulties with Western and Arab
governments in a region where governments have traditionally
kept tight control over state media.
Al Jazeera, owned by the Qatari government, aired
round-the-clock coverage of uprisings that brought down veteran
rulers in Tunisia, Egypt and Libya this year, and the station
promotes itself as a democratic voice in the region.
Critics say it is more timid in covering events closer to
its Gulf home, and the cameras of its main Arabic channel were
notably absent during a month of similar protests in the Gulf
Arab state of Bahrain which the government crushed in mid-March.
Al Jazeera's bureau chief in Lebanon, Ghassan Bin Jiddo,
resigned in April, apparently in disagreement over its coverage
of the revolts, which have also engulfed Syria and Yemen.
Leaked US diplomatic cables described the channel as a tool
in Qatari diplomacy. The channel has played an important role in
raising the prestige of the small, wealthy Gulf Arab state.
(Reporting by Nour Merza, Editing by Andrew Hammond)