KGHM Polska Miedz S.A.:
* It is somewhat easier for Europe's No.2 copper producer
KGHM to consider paying out a dividend with the current level of
copper prices than it was five months ago, Chief Executive
Radoslaw Domagalski-Labedzki told Parkiet daily
* "KGHM is a dividend paying company and we want
shareholders to maximise the benefits from owning our shares,"
he said
* The company plans to update its strategy on April 30
* KGHM has reasons to believe that 2017 will be better in
terms of copper prices than 2016, but the improvement will not
be large enough to consider larger investment,
Domagalski-Labedzki said
