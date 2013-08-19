GENEVA Aug 19 Forty journalists and back-up
staff were killed on the job in the first half of this year and
the circumstances of another 27 media deaths have yet to be
clarified, a media safety group reported on Monday.
Killings often occurred because of the victims' work in
uncovering crime or corruption, while the highest single country
total was eight - in Syria where journalists have been targeted
by both government and rebel forces in the civil war there.
Syria was also the deadliest country for journalists in
2012, when 70 were killed in the first half of the year, said
the report by the International News Safety Institute (INSI).
Hannah Storm, director of London-based INSI, said in its
biannual "Killing the Messengers" survey that none of the
suspects in killings this year had been apprehended.
Six journalists and support staff were killed in India in
the first six months of 2013. In one incident, a reporter was
found with his throat slit and local newspapers said the
culprits could have been police or criminals, according to INSI
- which runs programmes training journalists in safety measures.
In Brazil, a radio journalist and a crime columnist who
reported on corruption were gunned down by attackers on a
motorcycle and a month later a photographer who worked with one
of them met the same fate.
Journalists in Pakistan, where five were killed in the first
part of the year, are at constant risk of being caught in
violence between security forces and Islamic militants or
between warring political factions, according to INSI.
Somali journalists faced similar problems, often targeted by
militants from the al Qaeda-affiliated al-Shabaab movement in
the Horn of Africa country.
