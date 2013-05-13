PARIS May 13 France's second-biggest private broadcaster M6 on Monday blamed the country's weak economy for a 1.8 percent decline in first quarter sales.

The company said revenues in the three months to March 31 reached 348.8 million euros ($452.46 million), down from 355.1 million euros in the year-ago period.

M6's sales fell less than at rival TF1 which dropped 10 percent in the first quarter. ($1 = 0.7709 euros) (Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt)