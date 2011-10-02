DENVER Oct 2 "The Book of Mormon" debuted this
year as a Broadway hit that won nine Tonys, and the 2012 race
for the Republican presidential nomination features not one,
but two candidates of the Mormon faith.
Now the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is
launching a major expansion of its "I'm a Mormon" advertising
campaign, which, church officials say, seeks to educate the
public and dispel myths about one of the fastest-growing
religions in the world.
Beginning this week, a dozen U.S. cities in seven states
will be targeted by the Salt Lake City-based church with ads on
television, city buses and billboards inviting visitors to the
church's website to learn about its beliefs and followers.
Users who log onto mormon.org can see profiles of Mormons
from various walks of life, chat with church members and learn
about Mormon practices, such as the prohibition against
consuming alcohol, coffee and tea.
"Many people are not familiar with our faith, and that can
sometimes lead to misconceptions," said David Evans, an elder
who oversees the church's global network of 52,000
missionaries. "The best way to understand Mormons is to meet
them and get to know them personally. These ads are an
invitation to do that."
The church, boasting a membership of 14 million worldwide,
including 6 million U.S. followers, has gained new attention in
the American mainstream this year from Broadway to the White
House campaign trail.
Public opinion polls in recent years have shown large blocs
of Americans hold an unfavorable view of the religion, whose
image problems are partly rooted in the faith's historical
connection with polygamy.
An early tenant of the Mormon faith, plural marriage was
renounced by the church more than a century ago, although it is
still practiced by members of some breakaway sects.
That legacy has drawn notice from the HBO series "Big
Love," about a fictional polygamous family, and "Sister Wives,"
a reality show that follows an ad executive, the four women he
calls his spouses and their children.
But the most common myth, according to church spokeswoman
Eric Hawkins, is the perception among some that Mormons are not
Christians.
"This will help them understand that we follow Jesus
Christ," Hawkins told Reuters.
FROM BROADWAY TO THE PRIMARIES
The ads will run in Denver, Atlanta, Phoenix, Seattle,
Spokane, Wash., Indianapolis, South Bend and Fort Wayne, Ind.,
San Antonio and Austin, Texas, and Omaha and Lincoln, Neb.,
through March 2012.
The campaign first surfaced in several other U.S. cities
last year, including New York City.
While two Republican presidential hopefuls, former
Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney and former Utah Governor Jon
Huntsman, are Mormon, their White House aspirations are
coincidental to the church's outreach effort, Hawkins said.
A Gallup poll in June found one in five U.S. voters would
oppose a Mormon candidate for president.
The church has long officially avoided taking a partisan
role in politics, although it has weighed in on some hot-button
social debates, notably its support for a 2008 California
ballot measure outlawing same-sex marriage.
More recently, church members have largely embraced -- or
at least taken in stride -- the affectionate parody of their
faith in the Broadway musical hit "The Book of Mormon," a title
taken from church's central volume of scripture.
The show, co-written by Matt Stone and Trey Parker,
creators of the satiric television cartoon "South Park," swept
the Tonys and produced the highest-charting Broadway soundtrack
since "Hair" in 1969.
Film critics also have noted what they see as ample Mormon
imagery and themes woven into the popular "Twilight" franchise
of teen vampire movies based on the novels by Mormon author
Stephenie Meyer. She has said such references are imagined.
The pop culture spotlight is a far cry from the fringe of
American life occupied by the church at its founding in upstate
New York in 1830 by Joseph Smith, regarded by Mormons as a
prophet God commanded to restore the true church.
Hawkins said public service announcements by the church
date to the 1970s, but the current campaign is taking it to a
new level with modern technology.
Leah Brown of Mesa, Arizona, a Mormon who is participating
in the program, said non-Mormons often "are hesitant to ask"
about her faith.
"This is a very natural opportunity to have a conversation
with my friends of other faiths and hopefully help them better
understand who we are," she said.
