NEW YORK Jan 11 The New Republic, the once
iconic liberal-leaning magazine, is up for sale, publisher and
chairman Chris Hughes said in a letter that was posted on the
digital publishing platform Medium on Monday.
Hughes, a Facebook Inc co-founder, bought a majority
interest in the magazine in 2012. He said in the letter that he
underestimated the difficulty in transitioning from an old and
traditional institution into a digital media company.
"After investing a great deal of time, energy, and over $20
million, I have come to the conclusion that it is time for new
leadership and vision at The New Republic," Hughes wrote. "Over
the coming weeks, I'll pursue conversations with those
interested in taking on the mantle and supporting the next era
of this institution."
He added, "Perhaps it should be run as part of a larger
digital media company, as a center-left institute of ideas, or
by another passionate individual willing to invest in its
future."
Last year, the magazine grappled with a number of
resignations, including that of editor Franklin Foer and
literary editor Leon Wieseltier, due to disagreements over its
direction, according to various published reports.
(Reporting by Anjali Athavaley)