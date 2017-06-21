LONDON, June 22 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Most people
don't trust the mainstream media and are even more suspicious of
social media, a survey revealed on Thursday, though it said
social networks were vital for under-reported stories such as
LGBT and migrant issues.
The latest Digital News Report from the Reuters Institute
for the Study of Journalism found high scepticism about news and
comment, with 33 percent of more than 70,000 consumers polled in
36 countries saying they can't rely on the news to be true.
Only 24 percent of people said social media did a good job
separating fact from fiction, compared to 40 percent for
mainstream media.
In countries like the United States and Britain, people were
twice as likely to have faith in the news media to weed out fake
news. Greece was the only country where people said social media
was better at dividing truth from fantasy.
"Although mainstream media is not trusted, it is still
trusted twice as much for separating fact from fiction as social
media," Nic Newman, lead author of the sixth annual Digital News
Report, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
"Fake news could be the best thing that has happened to
journalism in a long while. It's an opportunity to re-establish
the value of mainstream brands and focus on quality."
Newman said this has led to a hike in digital subscriptions
to news organisations in the United States, with 16 percent now
prepared to pay for news compared to 9 percent, and evidence
that more people might be prepared to pay elsewhere.
PREPARED TO PAY
Despite a commonly held view that younger consumers would
not pay online, the annual study that examines global news
consumption found people under 35 were willing to pay for
quality news, just as they did for music and video services.
The online survey, by pollster YouGov, was the first time
the Reuters Institute has looked at the response to the quality
of information on social media, with 54 percent of consumers now
using social media for news.
The Reuters Institute, which is funded by the Thomson
Reuters Foundation, has looked previously at overall levels of
trust in the media, finding a strong connection between distrust
in the media and perceived media bias.
This was strongest in nations with high levels of political
polarisation like the United States, Hungary and Italy. U.S.
President Donald Trump has repeatedly attacked the established
news media for peddling "fake news" and gained traction during
the election campaign by complaining of unfair media coverage.
"But in the United States, trust in the media has increased
a bit in the past year partly because a lot of the mistrust came
from people on the right, Trump supporters," said Newman.
"While in the UK, trust in the media fell due to a sense the
right-wing press was pushing a pro-Brexit agenda."
Newman said social networks were not going away, even though
users are moving more to messaging apps for news, frustrated by
the level of debate on networks such as Facebook and Twitter.
"It is very popular to criticise social media but it is very
good for incidental news and especially in countries where the
media is controlled by the government," he said.
"It exposes people to a far greater range of views and
issues such as during the migrant crisis when people were
reporting directly from camps ... or on LGBT issues."
(Reporting by Belinda Goldsmith @BeeGoldsmith, Editing by
Lyndsay Griffiths. Please credit the Thomson Reuters Foundation,
the charitable arm of Thomson Reuters, that covers humanitarian
news, women's rights, trafficking, property rights, climate
change and resilience. Visit news.trust.org)