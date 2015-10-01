WASHINGTON Oct 1 Newsweek Pakistan said on Thursday that its website had been disrupted by computer hackers.

"Our website is offline due to a hacking incident. We are working on resolving this at the earliest. We apologize for the inconvenience," the news magazine said in a post on Twitter.

The primary site for Newsweek, which is owned by privately-held IBT Media Inc, remained operational.

(Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Susan Heavey)