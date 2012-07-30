NEW YORK, July 30 A staff writer for The New
Yorker magazine resigned on Monday, after admitting he had made
up quotes from singer and songwriter Bob Dylan in his book
"Imagine: How Creativity Works".
Science journalist and author Jonah Lehrer became the latest
nonfiction writer to admit making up material, saying in a
statement released Monday by the book's publisher, Houghton
Mifflin Harcourt, that he had lied to a journalist for online
publication Tablet who had questioned Lehrer several weeks ago
about the authenticity of quotes in a section devoted to Dylan.
The inquiry by reporter Michael Moynihan followed earlier
allegations that Lehrer had repurposed quotes in several New
Yorker blogs.
"The quotes in question either did not exist, were
unintentional misquotations, or represented improper
combinations of previously existing quotes," Lehrer said.
He also admitted to lying to Moynihan by initially telling
the Tablet reporter that the quotes were authentic and taken
from archival interview footage provided by Dylan's
representatives.
"This was a lie spoken in a moment of panic. When Mr.
Moynihan followed up, I continued to lie, and say things I
should not have said," he said. "The lies are over now. I
understand the gravity of my position. I want to apologize to
everyone I have let down, especially my editors and readers."
Lehrer said he had also resigned from his position at The
New Yorker.
"This is a terrifically sad situation, but, in the end, what
is most important is the integrity of what we publish and what
we stand for," said New Yorker editor David Remnick.
Other books - mostly memoirs - that have caused controversy
for being fakes in past 10 years include James Frey's "A Million
Little Pieces" and Herman Rosenblat's canceled 2009 holocaust
memoir, "Angel at the Fence: The True Story of a Love That
Survived."
Most publishers say they rely on authors to tell the truth.
Houghton Mifflin Harcourt said in its statement, "In light
of the serious misuse of quotations" in "Imagine,", "we are
exploring all options available to us. We are taking the e-book
of IMAGINE off-sale, and halting shipment of physical copies."
Among other publishing scandals, Jayson Blair famously
resigned from the New York Times in 2003 amid charges of
plagiarism, and Stephen Glass fabricated a number of stories for
The New Republic magazine in the late 1990s before he was
discovered.
(Reporting By Christine Kearney, editing by Bob Tourtellotte
and David Gregorio)