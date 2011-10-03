WASHINGTON Oct 2 National Public Radio named Gary Knell, the head of Sesame Workshop, its president and chief executive, the network said on Sunday, taking over after NPR was hit by two high-profile controversies.

Knell, the president and chief executive of Sesame Workshop, the producers of Sesame Street education television show, will assume his new jobs on Dec. 1, NPR said in a statement..

Knell, 57, succeeds Vivian Schiller. She resigned in March after the release of videotape showing an NPR fundraiser criticizing conservatives and questioning whether NPR needed federal funding. NPR also fired analyst Juan Williams last fall after he said in a Fox News interview that he felt nervous when he saw people in "Muslim garb" on airplanes.

Knell said he hoped to "calm the waters a bit" at NPR, the network quoted him as saying on its website.

He also said he hopes to "depoliticize" partisan debate over the future of public radio.

"It's not about liberal or conservative - it's about fairness," Knell said. (Reporting by Ian Simpson, editing by Ellen Wulfhorst)