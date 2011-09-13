* Perezitos.com has info from doctors and "mommy experts"
By Piya Sinha-Roy
LOS ANGELES, Sept 13 Hollywood blogger Perez
Hilton is in a family way, sort of.
On Tuesday, Hilton is expanding his work of serving up the
latest dish on Hollywood stars by launching a new website
focused on celebrity families and kids called Perezitos.com.
He will offer parents advice from pediatricians and a wide
variety of people he calls "mommy experts" to create original
content. He sees the new website as a natural next step after
toning down his rhetoric about the stars and broadening his
blogging into other domains of health, fashion and fitness.
"It's very exciting because it's just another example of
how celebrity news doesn't need to be negative. People love
babies and children and pregnancies. People love weddings;
people love new couples. It's not just about train wrecks and
out-of-control celebrities," Hilton told Reuters.
Hilton, 33, whose real name is Mario Lavandeira, rose to
fame after launching his celebrity blog, PerezHilton.com, in
September 2004. It now averages 200 million page views a month,
and Internet traffic monitoring site Alexa.com ranks it 310th
out of all U.S.-based websites.
Initially, Hilton made his name by addressing celebrities
in a vicious manner, drawing over their pictures and often
giving them self-styled monikers such as the term "Maniston"
for "Friends" actress Jennifer Aniston. He has also outed gay
celebrities like actor Neil Patrick Harris.
But in October 2010, responding to a spate of gay teen
suicides and bullying across the U.S., Hilton toned down his
malicious style. The change has worked wonders, he said, not
just on his site but on his own personality.
"I've had some people say they miss the old Perez but
thankfully, the majority of the comments are people embracing
this change and direction, and at the end of the day, the
reason I made the shift was for myself," he said. "I can still
be critical, and I am, and I can still talk about celebrities,
but I can do it in a way that's not mean and hurtful and nasty.
My new motto is 'be sassy.'"
POSITIVE PEREZ
Perezitos.com joins Hilton's growing list of specialized
spin-offs such as CocoPerez.com, which focuses on fashion news
and FitPerez.com, which looks at health and fitness. The sites
are meant to be more positive, according to Hilton.
"This has just been the most amazing 12 months of my life,
both professionally and personally. I've grown so much and
learned so much in the last 12 months, and what I've done is,
I've made very simple but important steps and changes on
PerezHilton.com, and how I operate my business," he said.
His focus on celebrity families and children comes as a
"natural next step" to him, he said, because it is a topic that
he considers himself "naturally curious about."
Still, prying into the private lives of Hollywood stars and
their kids raises questions of where to draw the line between a
celebrity who seeks fame and a child or other family member who
either does not or is not old enough to know the difference.
"I'm definitely mindful of respecting celebrities and their
children and I've definitely, in the past when I was working on
the main site, made mistakes in covering celebrities and their
children," confessed the blogger.
Hilton admits that he is now cooperative when celebrities
such as Nicole Richie ask him not to use certain photos of
their children.
"I don't want to contribute to the paparazzi doing things
they shouldn't be but if they're getting photos in public and
no laws are being broken, I don't think that's a bad thing,"
said Hilton. "People love looking at those photos of Halle
Berry and her adorable little daughter."
Hilton has written one children's book, "The Boy with Pink
Hair," and he sees his independent spirit coupled with his
changed manners of the past year as being perfect for
publishing material aimed at families and kids.
"It's a great message to show young people that just
because you're behaving in a certain way, doesn't mean it's the
best way," said Hilton. "You have the ability to change your
actions and change your future, and I'm so much happier now in
the direction that I'm heading."
