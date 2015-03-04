AMSTERDAM, March 4 World Press Photo withdrew
one of its leading global awards for photojournalism on
Wednesday after a controversy over standards that focused on
allegations about the ethics of an Italian prizewinner.
The Amsterdam-based organisation said in a statement that
Giovanni Troilo had been disqualified because one of the images
in his winning pictorial essay on post-industrial blight in the
Belgian city of Charleroi had been shot 50 km (30 miles) away in
Brussels.
Disquiet among photojournalists that some images had been
staged for the camera gathered pace after Charleroi's mayor
complained that Troilo's series "The Dark Heart of Europe",
awarded first prize last month in the Contemporary Issues -
Stories category, presented a distorted view of his city.
The judges initially defended the award for pictures that
included an image of Troilo's cousin and a woman having sex in a
car, an old woman slumped on a table in a care home and a couple
preparing to host a sex party with the woman sitting in a cage.
However on Wednesday they said they had found that a shot of
nude models posed by a painter - they seemed to be preparing to
eat a male corpse - was actually taken in the Belgian capital.
"The story was not in compliance with the entry rules and
therefore the award must be revoked," the 60-year-old World
Press Photo said in a statement on its Facebook site.
The statement cited Troilo as confirming that the image was
not taken in Charleroi.
"The debate taking place about the definitions of press
photography, photojournalism and documentary photography is
necessary, and it will have implications for the professional
ethics of practitioners," said the institution's managing
director, Lars Boering. "We find ourselves right in the middle
of this debate and we aim to use this as a learning experience."
(Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; Editing by Frances Kerry)