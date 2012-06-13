By Ronald Grover
| LOS ANGELES, June 13
LOS ANGELES, June 13 The U.S. Department of
Justice is investigating whether cable television companies are
acting improperly in suppressing competition by Internet
companies and online video services, according to a person with
direct knowledge of the probe.
The wide-ranging probe centers on cable companies'
long-standing practice of bundling channels into a single
package, and requiring subscriptions to access certain online
content, the source said on condition of anonymity because the
inquiry has not been made public.
The investigation encompasses the industry's practice of
inserting "most favored nation" clauses into contracts, which
secure for cable operators the lowest prices on content.
Justice Department officials will also take a look at the
use of caps to limit the amount of data consumers can download
each month, a practice that online competitors such as Netflix
have complained would block adoption of data-intensive
services, according to the Wall Street Journal, which first
reported the investigation.
Earlier this year, Netflix Chief Executive Reed Hastings
complained in a Facebook post that Comcast - the No. 1
cable services operator - gave its own Xfinity video service
priority over online services offered by Netflix, Hulu and
others.
Comcast has since lifted "caps" on how much capacity its
users can employ monthly, the core of Hasting's complaint.
"We have consistently treated all video carried over the
public internet the same whether it comes from our sites or
anywhere else on the public Internet," the cable operator said
in a corporate blog at the time it changed its policy.
Comcast, which competes with the likes of Time Warner Cable,
declined to comment on Wednesday.
(Editing by Steve Orlofsky)