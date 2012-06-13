LOS ANGELES, June 13 The U.S. Department of Justice is investigating whether cable television companies are acting improperly in suppressing competition by Internet companies and online video services, according to a person with direct knowledge of the probe.

The wide-ranging probe centers on cable companies' long-standing practice of bundling channels into a single package, and requiring subscriptions to access certain online content, the source said on condition of anonymity because the inquiry has not been made public.

The investigation encompasses the industry's practice of inserting "most favored nation" clauses into contracts, which secure for cable operators the lowest prices on content.

Justice Department officials will also take a look at the use of caps to limit the amount of data consumers can download each month, a practice that online competitors such as Netflix have complained would block adoption of data-intensive services, according to the Wall Street Journal, which first reported the investigation.

Earlier this year, Netflix Chief Executive Reed Hastings complained in a Facebook post that Comcast - the No. 1 cable services operator - gave its own Xfinity video service priority over online services offered by Netflix, Hulu and others.

Comcast has since lifted "caps" on how much capacity its users can employ monthly, the core of Hasting's complaint.

"We have consistently treated all video carried over the public internet the same whether it comes from our sites or anywhere else on the public Internet," the cable operator said in a corporate blog at the time it changed its policy.

Comcast, which competes with the likes of Time Warner Cable, declined to comment on Wednesday. (Editing by Steve Orlofsky)