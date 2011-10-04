LUXEMBOURG Oct 4 Pub owners will need
permission from rights holders to show live sports matches to
their clients via foreign TV decoders, Europe's highest court
ruled on Tuesday.
"The screening in a pub of football-match broadcasts
containing protected works requires the authorisation of the
author of those works," the European Court of Justice ruled.
Judges also said the current system where broadcasting
rights are sold purely on a territorial basis breached EU laws.
"A system of licences for the broadcasting of football
matches which grants broadcasters territorial exclusivity on a
member state basis and which prohibits television viewers from
watching the broadcasts with a decoder card in other member
states is contrary to EU law," they said.
The ruling was in response to a request for advice from
British judges on whether a rights holder such as the English
Premier League can license its content on a country-by-country
basis, allowing it to maximise the value of its rights.
(Reporting by Michele Sinner)