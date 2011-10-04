LUXEMBOURG Oct 4 Pub owners will need permission from rights holders to show live sports matches to their clients via foreign TV decoders, Europe's highest court ruled on Tuesday.

"The screening in a pub of football-match broadcasts containing protected works requires the authorisation of the author of those works," the European Court of Justice ruled.

Judges also said the current system where broadcasting rights are sold purely on a territorial basis breached EU laws.

"A system of licences for the broadcasting of football matches which grants broadcasters territorial exclusivity on a member state basis and which prohibits television viewers from watching the broadcasts with a decoder card in other member states is contrary to EU law," they said.

The ruling was in response to a request for advice from British judges on whether a rights holder such as the English Premier League can license its content on a country-by-country basis, allowing it to maximise the value of its rights. (Reporting by Michele Sinner)