* ECJ says it may be legal for fans to use foreign TV
services
* Practice of selling rights country-by-country breaches EU
law
* London High Court to apply ruling in current case
* Rights holders set to come up with new system
(Adds Premier League and Sky reaction)
By Michele Sinner and Kate Holton
LUXEMBOURG/LONDON, Oct 4 Europe's highest court
has opened the way for sports fans to watch live matches through
foreign TV services, throwing in to doubt the value of highly
sought-after and lucrative broadcast rights.
The legal ruling, which will have huge ramifications for the
way rights are sold, was sparked by English pub landlady Karen
Murphy who was fined for screening live English Premier League
matches via a Greek pay-TV decoder.
In response, the court ruled that the sale of rights on a
country-by-country basis breached EU law.
"National legislation which prohibits the import, sale or
use of foreign decoder cards is contrary to the freedom to
provide services and cannot be justified," it said.
The ruling potentially throws in to question the value of
rights bought by Britain's BSkyB , which owns the
majority of live rights for Premier League matches, and other
European broadcasters such as Sky Deutschland SKYDn.DE.
However many lawyers and analysts said the ruling would
simply spark a scramble by rights holders such as the Premier
League to come up with a new system, and one that could even
cost sports fans more dearly in the future.
"The ruling strikes at the heart of the business model that
many an industry is built on, particularly the broadcasting and
entertainment industries," said Tom Scourfield, a partner at CMS
Cameron McKenna specialising in IP and media law.
"If the business model must change, so sports and content
licensing will also evolve. If the legislation is interpreted in
such a way that requires a single deal for the European Union,
that may mean prices even rise overall, rather than fall."
Broadcasters in Britain, such as BSkyB, pay much higher fees
for the Premier League rights than broadcasters in other parts
of Europe. One option would be for the Premier League to sell
rights on a pan-European basis, or not at all to certain
countries.
Ashurst partner Dominic Batchelor said broadcast rights were
so lucrative that rights holders were bound to seek other ways
to maintain their revenues.
"This decision may even be an own-goal for fans if the cost
of watching broadcasts becomes fixed at the highest price
attainable in the whole of the EU," he said.
LACK OF CHOICE
Murphy said she had pursued the case because there was no
choice in Britain over how to secure live Premier League matches
and her lawyer Paul Dixon told Reuters the ruling should
introduce greater competition into the market place.
However while the ruling appears to allow residential
customers to use foreign pay-TV cards, it may be more
complicated for pubs and clubs, which it said have to consider
copyright law.
It said the Premier League did not own the copyright to
matches but said it did own copyright to the graphics, anthem
and video clips that run before games.
A pub could potentially get around this issue by not showing
the opening sequence. However Liberum financial analyst Ian
Whittaker noted that the Premier League could embed more
'copyrighted' material such as graphics or logos in to matches
to complicate the issue.
The Premier League said in a statement that only BSkyB and
ESPN were authorised to broadcast the matches and said it would
sell its rights in a way that best met the needs of fans across
Europe.
Sky said it would continue to secure high-quality content
for its customers, based on the rights available.
BSkyB owns nearly all the live rights to broadcast English
Premier League soccer and the League has been keen to clamp down
on the numerous pubs around Britain which show matches via
foreign services instead.
BSkyB and ESPN paid a combined 1.78 billion pounds ($2.75
billion) for the British broadcast rights for a three-year deal
starting in 2010. International rights raised over a billion
pounds, with Europe contributing around 300 million pounds.
Shares in BSkyB closed down 2.7 percent, broadly in line
with the FTSE 100 Index.
Whittaker said the issue would hang over Sky until it was
fully resolved, noting that the broadcast of matches in pubs and
commercial venues was a high margin business. However it was not
clear how many customers would want to drop their Sky contract
for a foreign supplier.
The London High Court will now decide how to apply the
ruling in Murphy's case.
($1 = 0.646 British Pounds)
(Additional reporting by Paul Sandle in London and Foo Yun Chee
in Brussels; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford, David Cowell and
Jane Merriman)