(For other news from Reuters Global Media Summit, click here)
NEW YORK Nov 29 Major League Soccer's top
executive said he is "uncertain" the sport's English superstar
David Beckham will stay with Los Angeles Galaxy given the
financial lure to join French club Paris St Germain.
"I hope he remains in Major League Soccer and continues his
career in the United States, sitting here today I'm not sure that
that will happen," said MLS Commissioner Don Garber, speaking at
Reuters Global Media Summit.
Beckham is at the end of a lucrative five-year contract, which
made him the highest paid player in the league. His average annual
compensation during his contract was $6.5 million.
Beckham's team, the LA Galaxy, won the MLS Cup championship
earlier this month. Garber said he spoke to Beckham at length
after the game but it was down to his talks with LA Galaxy owners.
"It's been a great five-year experience for us, he's
delivered on all the expectations that we've had," Garber said of
Beckham.
Soccer's popularity in the U.S. is climbing, and Garber said
the league will eventually be successful and popular enough to
launch its own stand-alone soccer channel similar to News Corp's
(NWSA.O) Fox Soccer Channel.
The league is continuing to expand rapidly in the U.S. and is
currently looking to add a second soccer team in the New York City
area in addition to New York/New Jersey Red Bulls, he said.
"We are working closely with the city, trying to find sites
to build the stadium, I think it will be a record franchise fee
paid for that team."
(More summit stories: [ID:nL5E7MS06V]
(Reporting by Paul Thomasch and Yinka Adegoke in New York;
Editing by Peter Lauria, Phil Berlowitz)