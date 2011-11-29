(For other news from Reuters Global Media Summit, click here)

NEW YORK Nov 29 Major League Soccer's top executive said he is "uncertain" the sport's English superstar David Beckham will stay with Los Angeles Galaxy given the financial lure to join French club Paris St Germain.

"I hope he remains in Major League Soccer and continues his career in the United States, sitting here today I'm not sure that that will happen," said MLS Commissioner Don Garber, speaking at Reuters Global Media Summit.

Beckham is at the end of a lucrative five-year contract, which made him the highest paid player in the league. His average annual compensation during his contract was $6.5 million.

Beckham's team, the LA Galaxy, won the MLS Cup championship earlier this month. Garber said he spoke to Beckham at length after the game but it was down to his talks with LA Galaxy owners.

"It's been a great five-year experience for us, he's delivered on all the expectations that we've had," Garber said of Beckham.

Soccer's popularity in the U.S. is climbing, and Garber said the league will eventually be successful and popular enough to launch its own stand-alone soccer channel similar to News Corp's (NWSA.O) Fox Soccer Channel.

The league is continuing to expand rapidly in the U.S. and is currently looking to add a second soccer team in the New York City area in addition to New York/New Jersey Red Bulls, he said.

"We are working closely with the city, trying to find sites to build the stadium, I think it will be a record franchise fee paid for that team."