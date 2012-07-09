By Venetia Rainey
| LONDON, July 9
LONDON, July 9 The news: Americans love to
publicly debate it, British people hardly ever pay for it online
and Germans prefer to get theirs through more traditional means,
according to a survey about media consumption released on
Monday.
The survey looked at the consumption habits in Britain, the
United States, Germany, Denmark and France, and found that TV
and online platforms are now the overwhelming choice for news.
Although computers remain the most popular medium on which
to view news, with at least 74 percent doing so in the last week
across the board, at least 20 percent had used a mobile for the
same purpose in the same period.
Around 8.5 percent used a tablet computer, while e-readers
and other devices remained niche products.
The report pointed to a more flexible and personalised
consumption model which no longer relied on home or office
internet access.
The increasing range of mobile devices was adding to the
news experience, it said, rather than replacing other forms of
access.
London-based journalist Nic Newman, who wrote the study,
said: "Of those surveyed, nearly eight out of 10 people accessed
online news every week, but the transition from print to digital
is much slower in other European countries."
Germans showed the greatest allegiance to traditional forms
of media for news, with only six out of 10 using online sources
over the last week, compared to an average of eight of 10
everywhere else.
Nearly seven out of 10 pick up a newspaper or tune in to
the radio.
In Britain, only four percent had ever paid for digital
news, compared to 12 percent in Denmark, and between six and
eight percent elsewhere.
However tablet users, who accounted for 13 percent of the
sample, were just as likely to shell out for news applications
such as the Guardian's or the Daily Telegraph's as they were to
use free ones.
While traditional media brands dominated people's usage
across Europe, over half of all Americans polled also cited
newer sources such as Huffington Post and Gawker. Nearly seven
out of 10 people in the US used polls, comment boxes and sharing
functions to engage with the news, compared to roughly four out
of 10 in most other countries.
The survey was conducted by YouGov on behalf of the Reuters
Institute for the Study of Journalism at the University of
Oxford. It involved a representative sample of more than 6,000
people during April.
(Reporting By Venetia Rainey, editing by Paul Casciato)