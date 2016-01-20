BRIEF-Allergan says it has entered into a clinical trial agreement with Novartis to conduct a phase 2b study
* Announced it has entered into a clinical trial agreement with Novartis to conduct a phase 2b study, using Allergan's Cenicriviroc
BOSTON Jan 20 Media giant Viacom Inc said on Wednesday the annual compensation for its executive chairman Sumner Redstone declined 85 percent to $2 million for fiscal 2015.
Viacom also said in a press release that the bonus for its chief executive Philippe Dauman declined 30 percent to $14 million in fiscal 2015, while his contractually provided salary and annual equity award were roughly unchanged.
Viacom said it would give more details in its forthcoming proxy statement. It did not give a date for the filing. (Reporting by Ross Kerber; Editing by Chris Reese)
HOUSTON/PUNTO FIJO, Venezuela, April 18 In the scorching heat of the Caribbean Sea, workers in scuba suits scrub crude oil by hand from the hull of the Caspian Galaxy, a tanker so filthy it can't set sail in international waters.