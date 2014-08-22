By Jennifer Saba
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Aug 22 A chilling video showing the
execution of journalist James Foley by Islamist militants marks
the second time an American reporter has been beheaded by
captors overseas, echoing the murder of Wall Street Journal
correspondent Daniel Pearl in Pakistan in 2002.
While Pearl worked for one of the largest news organizations
in the world, Foley was on assignment for GlobalPost, an online
news startup with about 28 full-time staffers that is trying to
survive as a small, independent outlet.
The contrast underscores the changes that have been
buffeting the news business, which in recent years has seen big
staff reductions and fewer journalistic resources devoted to
international coverage, including wars. At least 20 U.S.
newspapers that once maintained bureaus abroad, including The
Baltimore Sun, Los Angeles Times and The Boston Globe, have
closed bureaus and scaled back foreign coverage, according to
Pew Research Center.
On the evening newscasts at the major U.S. networks ABC, NBC
and CBS, the number of minutes dedicated to overseas coverage is
less than half of what it was in the late 1980s, Pew reported.
But a new crop of smaller and less resourced news outlets,
such as GlobalPost, Vice Media and BuzzFeed, are stepping into
the breach and reporting from conflict regions.
There has also been an influx of freelance journalists who
can now report with a smart phone or hand-held camera and post
their stories online, all without the backing of an established
media organization.
One GlobalPost contributor, multimedia journalist Tracey
Shelton, launched a Kickstarter campaign to raise money to buy
camera equipment, according to an online chat she conducted last
year with Digital First media. Shelton did not immediately
respond to a request for comment.
FILLING THE VOID
GlobalPost launched in 2009 with the stated mission of
helping to fill the void in international coverage. It's a
for-profit news company but acknowledges that the "journey to
become a self-sustaining business is far from complete,"
according to its website. It makes money from advertising,
syndication and membership support.
Philip Balboni, co-founder and CEO of the Boston-based
company, said GlobalPost requires anyone working in a conflict
zone to go through hostile environment training courses. He said
that GlobalPost pays for the training or contributes to the
cost, depending on the circumstance.
"It really doesn't matter to us whether someone is full-time
or a classic freelancer, we have always been deeply committed to
our people in the field and work with people setting up careful
guidelines how they should work," he said.
While not addressing the specific costs his company incurred
in connection to Foley, Balboni said: "We have worked on Jim's
case literally every day for two years. We had a security team
in the field without interruption from the morning I had learned
he was missing."
The expense of safeguarding reporters includes hostile
environment and first-aid training, which can cost on average
$2,500 for a five-day course, said Frank Smyth, founder and
executive director of security firm Global Journalist Security
and an advisor at the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), an
advocacy group.
If a reporter is captured or jailed, the cost could run in
the six-figures annually, including the price to pay consultants
and security advisors, Smyth said. The prospect of paying ransom
could severely ratchet up the cost.
Robert Mahoney, deputy director of CPJ, said even big news
organizations can feel overwhelmed when one of their own goes
missing in a war zone. "If you are small news organization," he
said, "it's like being hit by a tidal wave."
JOURNALISTS AS TARGETS
Since 1992 more than 1,000 journalists have been killed
covering various conflicts, according to CPJ. But despite that
jarring statistic and the Foley execution, news organizations
including GlobalPost, Vice and BuzzFeed, are still sending
reporters into warzones and other dangerous areas.
Vice Media, in which Rupert Murdoch's 21st Century Fox
owns a stake, is on track to make $500 million in
revenue this year. Its news channel recently published a
five-part video series on the Islamic State by freelancer Medyan
Dairieh, who spent three weeks embedded with the militant group.
Vice spokesman Jake Goldman said Vice follows a strict
series of security protocols, including risk assessments,
hostile environment training, evacuation planning and insurance
"to ensure the safety of our journalists."
BuzzFeed, best known for its listicals and viral sponsored
ads, has nine staffers covering conflicts in places like
Ukraine, Syria and Iraq. It plans to double the size of its
foreign desk, after receiving $50 million from venture capital
firms in August.
"Since we got into this business, one of the first things we
did was retain a security consultant," said Ben Smith,
BuzzFeed's editor-in-chief. "We never use freelancers in
hazardous zones."
Reuters News, which uses freelancers, was recently
criticized after a young Syrian photographer working for the
news organization was killed while covering fighting in Aleppo,
Syria, last year.
Spokesman David Crundwell said Reuters provides its
journalists with safety equipment, including bulletproof vests
and ballistic helmets, as well as hazardous environment classes.
"The safety of our journalists is of the highest importance
to Reuters," he said.
CPJ's Mahoney notes that there has been great improvement
over the span of two decades in the awareness of news
organizations to protect their staff and freelancers.
But the challenges are only growing for new and old media
alike. "You can't rely anymore on the fact that you are a
journalist for protection," he said. "Many are targets simply
because they are journalists."
(Editing by Eric Effron and Ross Colvin)