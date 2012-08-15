Aug 15 Mediacom Broadband LLC and Mediacom Broadband Corp on Tuesday sold $300 million of senior notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. JP Morgan, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Wells Fargo, Deutsche Bank, SunTrust, Credit Suisse, RBC Capital Markets, and Citigroup were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: MEDIACOM AMT $300 MLN COUPON 6.375 PCT MATURITY 04/01/2023 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 04/01/2013 MOODY'S B3 YIELD 6.375 PCT SETTLEMENT 08/28/2012 S&P B-MINUS SPREAD 468 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS