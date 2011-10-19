* Q3 loss/share $1.32 vs loss/shr $0.48 last yr

* Q3 rev down 11 pct at $144.7 mln

* Says expects to cut oper expenses by $20 mln in 2011

* Expects significant political revenue in 2012 (Follows alerts)

Oct 19 Broadcaster and publisher Media General Inc's quarterly loss widened as a fall in political ad spends and global economic uncertainty hurt advertising revenue.

The company -- which publishes newspapers like The Tampa Tribune and the Winston-Salem Journal and owns TV station WFLA-TV -- said it still expects to cut total operating expenses by about $20 million for 2011.

"In the fourth quarter, we are seeing a welcome strengthening in automotive advertising. We may see political revenues advance into the latter part of this year from early primaries in Florida and South Carolina," Chief Executive Marshall Morton said in a statement.

The company said it expects significant revenue from political advertising, the London Olympics and the Super Bowl in 2012.

July-September net loss was $29.8 million, or $1.32 a share, compared with a loss of $10.7 million, or 48 cents a share, a year ago.

Revenue fell 11 percent to $144.7 million. Print revenue fell 9 percent while broadcast revenue fell 13 percent.

Shares of the Richmond, Virginia-based company closed at $1.29 on Tuesday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Soham Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)