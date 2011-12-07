* Sees 2011 rev from internet partnerships growing to about $11.6 mln

Dec 7 Broadcaster and publisher Media General Inc expects revenue from its news websites and internet partnerships to drive growth this year as it shifts its focus to its online business.

Shares of the Richmond, Virginia-based company were up 4 percent on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

The company expects revenue from its local media websites to grow by 15 percent to about $33 million this year. It expects revenue from internet partnerships to grow by 12 percent from last year to about $11.6 million.

"Our local media websites are profitable, and we expect the full-year profit to exceed $2 million. Our local media websites have an 11-year record of annualized double-digit audience and revenue growth," Chief Executive Marshall Morton told investors at UBS Global Media & Communications Conference in New York.

Media General -- which publishes newspapers like The Tampa Tribune and the Winston-Salem Journal and owns TV station WFLA-TV -- will begin charging for online local content from seven papers by the end of 2011, Morton added.

The company said it will also finalize plans for The Tampa Tribune before the year-end in a move that could result in job cuts.

"There has been no economic recovery in Tampa since the downturn began in 2006. The impact has been most significant on our print operations, and major revenue categories have fallen abruptly over the past five years," John Schauss, vice president-market operations, said.

Newspaper publisher McClatchy Co said retail and national advertising helped arrest a slide in its revenue in the first two months of the current quarter.

The company, which pegged its 2012 capital expenditures budget at about $23-$25 million, expects events like the Presidential elections, Super Bowl and Summer Olympics to drive revenue growth next year.

Media General said it is also evaluating options for refinancing, including amending and extending $363 million of bank term debt due March 2013. (Reporting by Soham Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)