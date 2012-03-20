UPDATE 1-German discounter Lidl to open first U.S. stores this summer
* US retailers have been preparing for Lidl's entry (Adds details of U.S. rivals, analyst)
March 20 Publisher Media General Inc amended its credit agreement, allowing for the extension of the maturity date of a $363 million debt facility in return for a partial repayment.
Under the agreement, the debt-laden company will have to sell new debt to raise at least $225 million by May 25, it said in a statement.
Of this, a minimum of $190 million will be used to pay down the outstanding term loan.
Last month, the publisher of the Tampa Tribune and the Winston-Salem Journal, had said it was in talks with its lender group to postpone the maturity of the facility until next year and was exploring a sale of its newspaper operations.
The company had $658 million of long-term debt at the end of 2011. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
