April 18 Broadcaster and publisher Media General Inc posted a wider quarterly loss, hurt by an 8 percent fall in print revenue.

Net loss for the publisher of newspapers like the Tampa Tribune and the Winston-Salem Journal and owner of TV station WFLA-TV widened to $34.4 million, or $1.53 per share, from $25.8 million, or $1.15 per share, a year ago.

Revenue for the quarter rose slightly to $149.5 million. (Reporting by Sayantani Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)