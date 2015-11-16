BRIEF-Analog Devices acquires broadband GAAS and GAN amplifier expert Onetree Microdevices
* Analog Devices acquires broadband GAAS and GAN amplifier expert Onetree Microdevices to enable complete cable infrastructure solutions
Nov 16 Media General rejected a Nexstar Broadcasting Group Inc's $4.1 billion takeover offer, saying it "significantly undervalues" the company.
The company, however, said it would engage in discussions with Nexstar about a possible deal.
Nexstar offered to buy Media General in a $4.1 billion deal in September. Media General is in the process of buying Meredith Corp. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
FRIEDRICHSHAFEN, Germany, March 30 The auto supplier industry will see further megamergers in the wake of ZF's acquisition of TRW and Intel's acquisition of Mobileye, ZF Chief Executive Stefan Sommer said on Thursday.