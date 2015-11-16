Nov 16 Media General rejected a Nexstar Broadcasting Group Inc's $4.1 billion takeover offer, saying it "significantly undervalues" the company.

The company, however, said it would engage in discussions with Nexstar about a possible deal.

Nexstar offered to buy Media General in a $4.1 billion deal in September. Media General is in the process of buying Meredith Corp. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)