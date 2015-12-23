(Adds details on Meredith, background)
By Jessica Toonkel and Liana B. Baker
Dec 23 Nexstar Broadcasting Group is in
talks to buy Media General for around $17.50 per share
in a more than $2 billion deal that would create the second
largest U.S. local television broadcaster, according to two
sources familiar with the situation.
Timing of the deal is uncertain and an agreement could still
fall through, the sources said, asking not to be named because
the matter is confidential.
Representatives from Nexstar and Media General declined to
comment.
Media General's shares rose as much as 4.7 percent after the
news and last traded up 50 cents or 2.6 percent at $15.91.
The acquisition, if completed, would mark the end of a more
than four-month effort by the Irving, Texas-based broadcaster
led by chief executive Perry Sook to buy Richmond,
Virginia-based Media General. A deal would also end a bid by
Media General to buy New York-based Meredith Corp for
$2.34 billion.
U.S. broadcasters have been looking to consolidate in recent
years to improve their ability to attract local ad dollars and
lucrative fees collected from cable companies, which pay local
TV stations to carry their signals.
In September, Nexstar made an unsolicited bid of $14.50 per
share, a deal valued at $4.1 billion, to buy rival Media
General, just weeks after Media General had announced a deal to
acquire Meredith Corp. Media General rejected a sweetened
takeover from Nexstar earlier this month.
Meredith will have a chance to respond to Nexstar's offer
and has already spoken to Media General about its options,
according to a separate source familiar with the matter.
If Media General's board decides to recommend a deal with
Nexstar, Meredith will have four business days to respond with
an offer of its own for Media General.
A representative for Meredith declined to comment.
Activist investor Starboard Value LP disclosed 4.5 percent stake
in Media General Inc in September and urged the company to sell
itself to Nexstar and scrap its plan to buy Meredith. It said in
November it was frustrated that Media General was taking too
much time to make a decision on whether a deal with Nexstar was
superior.
Starboard has previously said was prepared to nominate an
alternative slate of directors to Media General's board. The
month-long window to nominate a slate of directors to Media
General's boards begins on December 26.
The New York Post first reported on Wednesday that Nexstar
and Media General were nearing a deal.
(Reporting by Jessica Toonkel and Liana B. Baker in New York;
Editing by Chizu Nomiyama, James Dalgleish and Andrew Hay)