BRIEF-Bluedrop announces $3.0 million funding agreement with Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency
* Bluedrop announces $3.0 million funding agreement with Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency
Oct 17 Broadcaster Media General Inc reported a 40 percent rise in revenue helped by higher advertising income due to the U.S. elections and the summer Olympics.
Revenue for the third-quarter rose to $93.8 million from $66.1 million a year earlier.
Loss from continuing operations widened to $18.4 million, or 81 cents per share, in the third quarter, from $11.9 million, or 53 cents per share, a year earlier.
* Bluedrop announces $3.0 million funding agreement with Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency
* Files for potential mixed shelf, size undisclosed Source text:(http://bit.ly/2l8QOYw) Further company coverage:
* DCP Midstream LP - on Feb. 24, co, unit entered into first amendment and joinder to amended and restated credit agreement