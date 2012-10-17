Oct 17 Broadcaster Media General Inc reported a 40 percent rise in revenue helped by higher advertising income due to the U.S. elections and the summer Olympics.

Revenue for the third-quarter rose to $93.8 million from $66.1 million a year earlier.

Loss from continuing operations widened to $18.4 million, or 81 cents per share, in the third quarter, from $11.9 million, or 53 cents per share, a year earlier.